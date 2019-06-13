Newman went 3-for-5 with a double, walk, two RBI and a stolen base Wednesday in the Pirates' 8-7 loss to the Braves in 11 innings.

Newman is only slashing .281/.309/.391 out of the leadoff spot this season, but his season-long on-base percentage (.371) and recent form at the plate suggest he'll remain an ideal fit atop the lineup. He's supplied back-to-back three-hit, one-steal performances and will look to keep rolling again Thursday in the series finale.