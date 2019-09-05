Newman (hip) is starting at shortstop and leading off Thursday against the Marlins.

He was banged up earlier this week, but made a pinch-hit appearance Wednesday, so it's not surprising to see him back in the mix. Newman is hitting .450 with three home runs and two steals over his last 10 games, thanks largely to him notching nine hits in three games at Coors Field last week.

