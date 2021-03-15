Newman (hamstring) served as the team's designated hitter and went 0-for-2 with a walk Sunday against the Phillies.
While didn't play in the field, Newman saw his first action in a week. He made it through the game without re-injuring himself and figures to see time at shortstop in the coming days.
