Newman (groin) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
After incorporating running workouts into his regimen of baseball activities late last week, Newman showed enough progress in his recovery from the left groin strain to advance to the final stage of his rehab program. He'll most likely play in at least two games at Indianapolis before potentially rejoining the Pirates for the start of their homestand Friday. Once activated from the 10-day injured list, Newman should settle back in as the Pirates' everyday shortstop, leaving Rodolfo Castro and Diego Castillo to battle Josh VanMeter for playing time at second base.
