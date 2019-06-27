Newman went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two RBI in the Pirates' 10-0 victory over the Astros on Thursday.

Newman continued his red-hot form at the plate, extending his hitting streak to 17 games with a three-hit effort from atop the order in this contest that included his fourth long ball of the season. He's now ripped off seven hits in his last 11 at-bats to bring his slash line for the season up to .333/.381/.478 through 186 at-bats.