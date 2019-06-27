Pirates' Kevin Newman: Blasts fourth homer
Newman went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two RBI in the Pirates' 10-0 victory over the Astros on Thursday.
Newman continued his red-hot form at the plate, extending his hitting streak to 17 games with a three-hit effort from atop the order in this contest that included his fourth long ball of the season. He's now ripped off seven hits in his last 11 at-bats to bring his slash line for the season up to .333/.381/.478 through 186 at-bats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Prospects: Bo Bichette next for Jays?
The Blue Jays have another second-generation stud at Triple-A and the Braves have another young...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Giancarlo Stanton is on the IL again, but that's just the tip of the iceberg, according to...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Minor
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: On Snell, Flaherty struggles
Disastrous outings for talented pitchers have been all too common this season. Scott White...
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...