Pirates' Kevin Newman: Comes through in clutch
Newman went 2-for-4 with a walkoff RBI double against the Reds on Saturday.
He played second base while starter Adam Frazier came off the bench to serve as a pinch hitter. Newman got his second start in three games but will likely have to wait for starting shortstop Erik Gonzalez to struggle before he gets a chance to regularly contribute. Newman has the potential to hit for a high batting average and steal some bases with opportunity.
