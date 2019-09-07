Newman went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI double against St. Louis on Friday.

He's started the last two games without incident after missing Sunday's and Tuesday's games. Newman, who hit first in the lineup Friday, is slashing .343/.389/.521 in 264 plate appearances from the leadoff spot and just .222/.242/.256 in 120 PA from the seventh spot. Newman now ranks seventh in the NL with a .314 batting average.