Newman went 3-for-4 with a double, homer and three RBI against the Phillies on Thursday.

He also stole his first base of the spring. Newman's big game may have moved him ahead of Erik Gonzalez in the starting shortstop competition. Gonzalez is batting just .120 in 25 Grapefruit League at-bats. Newman holds a career .288 batting average in the minors and stole 28 bases at Triple-A in 2018.