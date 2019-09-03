The Pirates are hopeful that Newman, who missed Sunday's game due to leg tightness, will be healthy enough to play Tuesday, 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh reports.

Speaking on the Neal Huntington show, assistant general manager Kyle Stark hoped that a couple days off would aid in Newman's recovery. "We're optimistic, he should be fine," Stark said. "He experienced some tightness in his leg. Coming out of Saturday's night game, it's an opportunity (to rest) with Monday's off day." Before leaving Saturday's game early as part of a double switch, Newman extended his hitting streak to eight games. He's slashed .514/.564/.886 with three homers and two steals during his latest hot streak.