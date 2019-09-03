Pirates' Kevin Newman: Could return Tuesday
The Pirates are hopeful that Newman, who missed Sunday's game due to leg tightness, will be healthy enough to play Tuesday, 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh reports.
Speaking on the Neal Huntington show, assistant general manager Kyle Stark hoped that a couple days off would aid in Newman's recovery. "We're optimistic, he should be fine," Stark said. "He experienced some tightness in his leg. Coming out of Saturday's night game, it's an opportunity (to rest) with Monday's off day." Before leaving Saturday's game early as part of a double switch, Newman extended his hitting streak to eight games. He's slashed .514/.564/.886 with three homers and two steals during his latest hot streak.
More News
-
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Not starting Sunday•
-
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Two homers in four-hit game•
-
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Scores three times in win•
-
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Scores three times in win•
-
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Collects pair of hits Thursday•
-
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Slaps seventh homer•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...