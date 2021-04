Newman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI on Saturday against Minnesota.

Newman took Michael Pineda deep in the fifth inning, going back-to-back with Michael Perez. It was his first home run of the campaign and only his third extra-base hit overall. As that implies, Newman has yet to get his bat going, as he's hitting just .176/.208/.250 across 72 plate appearances.