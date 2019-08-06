Newman went 1-for-4 with a three-run double against Milwaukee on Monday.

He's showing few signs of slowing down the way he did in 2018, when he struggled as a September callup, but it's something to keep an eye on. In the meantime, Newman has swiped four bases in his last six starts and continues to hit -- he's slashing .310/.354/.426. Interesting, he's posted identical career batting averages (.287) to date in both the minor and major leagues.

