Pirates' Kevin Newman: Earns spring invite
The Pirates announced Monday that Newman would join the major-league squad spring training as a non-roster invitee, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
In addition to Newman, fellow shortstop prospect Cole Tucker (hand) will also work out with the big club this spring, though neither is a serious candidate to make the Opening Day roster. Tucker probably offers more long-term fantasy upside of the two shortstops due to his base-stealing ability and projectable power, though Newman boasts a better hit tool. Newman slashed .283/.314/.373 across 178 plate appearances with Triple-A Indianapolis following a July promotion and is expected to open the 2018 season in the International League.
