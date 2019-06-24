Newman went 2-for-6 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's extra-innings win over the Padres.

Newman came up clutch in this one, driving in a run and scoring one during the Pirates' three-run ninth inning before drawing a walkoff walk in the 11th frame. The 25-year-old shortstop has now hit safely in 11 consecutive games, going 18-for-50 (.360) with five extra-base hits (four doubles and a triple), three stolen bases and a 5:4 BB:K during that stretch.