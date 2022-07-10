Newman will start at second base and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Brewers.
Though rookie Oneil Cruz has taken over as Pittsburgh's everyday shortstop during his prolonged stay on the injured list, Newman looks like he'll get regular run at second base after being activated Friday. He'll man the keystone for the third straight game Sunday after going 2-for-8 with a run scored in the previous two contests.
