Pirates' Kevin Newman: Gets breather Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Newman isn't starting Tuesday's game against Atlanta.
Newman had gone 3-for-24 with a solo home run and two strikeouts across the last six games. He'll get a breather Tuesday while Wilmer Difo starts at shortstop and bats sixth.
