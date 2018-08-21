Newman went 0-for-3 in his first major-league start Monday against the Braves.

Newman, who was lifted in the ninth inning for a pinch hitter, is still looking for his first hit. He filled in capably at second base for the injured Josh Harrison (hamstring), with Adeiny Hechavarria sticking at shortstop. Unless Harrison needs another stint on the disabled list, Newman will likely have to wait until September to see more consistent playing time.