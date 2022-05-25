Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Wednesday that Newman (groin/hamstring) hasn't yet resumed baseball activities, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Newman suffered a hamstring-related setback during a rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, and he was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday. The 28-year-old isn't eligible to return until at least late June following Monday's transaction, and he's received treatment since suffering his setback. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to resume baseball activities.