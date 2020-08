Newman went 3-for-4 with a double and a walk in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Indians.

He's slashing .378/.391/.511 in 47 plate appearances in August. Newman, who stole 16 bases last season, was thrown out in his lone attempt thus far in 2020. Still, after starting the season in a 1-for-20 funk, it seems as though the infielder has found his stroke.