Newman is starting at shortstop and hitting leadoff Thursday against the Brewers.

Newman is hitting .347 with a .903 OPS through 28 games this season, prompting the Pirates to move the 25-year-old to the top of the order for the second time in three games. If Newman and regular leadoff man Adam Frazier -- who is hitting just .250 this season -- continue to trend in opposite directions at the dish, the young shortstop could solidly himself as the team's new table setter.

