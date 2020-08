Newman went 4-for-5 with an RBI double in an 11-5 loss to the Tigers on Saturday.

He lifted his batting average to a season-high .262. Newman has batted second in the lineup nine times in 11 starts after hitting leadoff almost exclusively in the second half of 2019. The 27-year-old collected a walk-off hit -- the fifth in his short career -- in Thursday's win and appears back on track following a slow start.