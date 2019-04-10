After serving strictly as a pinch-runner during the team's first four contests, Newman has made three starts in the last five games.

He made three errors Monday and his fielding percentage (.700) is now barely above his OPS (.697). Newman gained some credibility with a walk-off double Saturday, but gave some of it back with Monday's struggles. Fellow shortstop, Erik Gonzalez, is hitting .160 in 25 at-bats, leaving the door open for Newman. The 2015 first-round draft pick, who has three hits in 11 at-bats, could see more time - provided he picks up his defense.