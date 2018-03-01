Pirates' Kevin Newman: Increasing positional versatility
Newman has played spring games at second base in addition to seeing time at shortstop, Rob Biertempfel of the Athletic reports. "It's adding versatility," manager Clint Hurdle said of putting Newman at second. "It's giving him options if something happens where he's not just a shortstop."
Although he hasn't played a position other than shortstop since high school, he made a fine diving play at second base Wednesday. Newman slashed a middling .267/.311/.363 in 509 minor-league at-bats in 2017, but he's hit .283 overall in the minors. While the 2015 first-round draft pick likely won't hit for power (11 homers in three seasons), he could eventually help fantasy teams in the batting average category.
