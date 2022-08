Newman went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Phillies.

Newman swiped second base after singling in the first inning before doubling and scoring a run in the third. It was his fourth stolen base of the year and third in his last 12 games. In 18 games since returning from the injured list, Newman has gone 23-for-73 (.315) with eight runs scored and nine extra-base hits. He's slashing .289/.338/.421 through 32 games this season.