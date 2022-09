Newman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Newman looks to be moving into more of a part-time role as the season winds down, as he'll take a seat for the third time in six games despite not having dealt with an injury during that stretch. Tucupita Marcano will fill in at the keystone Sunday, but Rodolfo Castro may end up being the Pirates' primary option at the position once third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes shakes off his shoulder injury.