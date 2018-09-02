Newman will start at second base and bat seventh Sunday against the Braves.

Despite recording only three hits in 27 at-bats since being promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis in mid-August, Newman will pick up his fourth start in a row as the Pirates give Josh Harrison the day off. Harrison is just getting over a hamstring injury, so once he's further removed from that setback, he'll likely settle back into a full-time role. That would result in fewer opportunities at the keystone for the likes of Newman and Adam Frazier.