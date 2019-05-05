Pirates' Kevin Newman: Makes mark in return
Newman entered Saturday's game as a pinch runner and later hit a two-run triple in a 6-4 win over Oakland.
The action was his first since returning from a laceration on his finger. Newman is expected to serve as a backup at both second base and shortstop while also filling in as a fifth outfielder. The 25-year-old has four hits in 12 at-bats for Pittsburgh and batted .233 in 30 Triple-A at-bats in 2019.
