site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-kevin-newman-not-starting-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Newman is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.
Newman is 3-for-17 with two RBI and two runs in the first four games after the All-Star break and will receive the day off in Arizona. Wilmer Difo will take over at shortstop for the Buccos.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read