Newman will start at shortstop and hit eighth Sunday against the Dodgers.

Newman will draw his fourth start in five games, with three coming at shortstop and one at third base. Since returning from the injured list earlier in May, Newman has sizzled at the plate to the tune of a .375/.444/.521 batting line. The Pirates could soon commit to Newman in a full-time role with youngster Cole Tucker slashing a brutal .096/.145/.154 so far this month.

