Newman (leg) will not be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Newman is still feeling soreness in his leg, so he will not start for the third game in a row. He did test his leg a bit during pregame warmups, so it's possible he could be an option off the bench. It remains to be seen who will start at shortstop in Newman's place Wednesday, but one of Erik Gonzalez or Cole Tucker figures to get the nod.