Newman went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base Friday against the Cubs.

Newman started at shortstop and hit fifth, with Oneil Cruz serving as the Pirates' designated hitter. Newman is riding a seven-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 8-for-27 with a home run, three RBI, two runs scored and three stolen bases. For the season, he owns a .274/.312/.376 line across 281 plate appearances.