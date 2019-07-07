Pirates' Kevin Newman: Posts four hits
Newman went 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in a 12-2 victory against the Brewers on Saturday.
Since returning from an embarrassing injury where he hurt himself setting up a pitching machine, Newman is batting .327 (68-for-208) with 19 extra-base hits in 55 games. Included during his tremendous first half is a 19-game hitting streak that just concluded last week. Newman is batting .324 with six home runs, 32 RBI, 24 runs and five steals in 219 at-bats this season.
