Newman went 3-for-4 with two runs and a stolen base Tuesday in the Pirates' 7-5 loss to the Braves.

Newman didn't need a full nine innings to turn in one of his better performances of the season, as the game was called in the eighth following a one-hour, 48-minute rain delay. The 25-year-old looks to have a stranglehold on the leadoff gig in Pittsburgh with each of his last 11 starts coming out of that spot in the batting order.