Newman went 2-for-4 with a triple, a walk, a stolen base, two RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Phillies.

Newman occupied his typical leadoff role with the Pirates and has started 14 of 16 games since returning from the injured list July 8. In that span, he's hit .271 with six RBI and six runs scored while also chipping in two stolen bases. Depite the poor state of the Pirates' offense, Newman has a significant role and could be a decent source of runs, stolen bases and batting average across the final two months of the campaign.