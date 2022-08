Newman went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and a run in a 6-4 win against Arizona on Wednesday.

Newman was a catalyst atop the team's batting order, rapping three singles and scoring a run. He had been struggling coming into the contest, going 4-for-30 over his first seven games in August. Newman's hits tend to come in bunches -- he has nine multi-hit performances over 40 games this season but is batting a modest .269 overall.