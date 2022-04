Newman went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Cubs.

Newman drew a walk in the second inning and followed it up with an RBI double in the third off of Justin Steele. He finished topped off his big day with a fifth-inning single and raised his average to .222 through 45 at-bats. Sunday's performance was his first multi-hit game of the year.