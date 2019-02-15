Pirates' Kevin Newman: Ready for second season
Barring a late acquisition, Newman is expected to either start at shortstop or serve as a backup middle infielder heading into the 2019 campaign.
The 2015 first-round draft pick will compete with newcomer Erik Gonzalez for the starting shortstop spot. "He's a different guy this spring than we saw last September," general manager Neal Huntington said. Newman lost 15 pounds during the course of last summer and was likely physically sapped by the time he made his major-league debut in August. Since then, he's worked with the team's nutrition director to help him maintain his weight. Newman slashed .302/.350/.407 at Triple-A and stole a career-high 28 bases in 39 attempts. While he disappointed during his short time in Pittsburgh -- he hit .209 in 91 at-bats with zero steals -- the 25-year-old holds a .288 career batting average in the minor leagues.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Fantasy Baseball breakouts 2019
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Undervalued assets
There are a lot of ways to define a sleeper. Heath Cummings says the most simple way is also...
-
Breakouts 1.0: League-winners?
These 10 breakout candidates have league-winning potential.
-
Busts 1.0: Who is overvalued?
It's not hard to make the playoffs if you just avoid these busts
-
Best Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Fantasy Baseball 2019 sleeper picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...