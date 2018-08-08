Newman went 5-for-5 with a home run, triple, two doubles and three RBI for Triple-A Indianapolis in its 12-5 rout of Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

Newman was one of two Indianapolis players to hit for the cycle Tuesday, as catcher Jacob Stallings also achieved the feat. Lauded primarily for his plus hit tool when he was selected out of Arizona in the first round of the 2015 first-year player draft, Newman has shown slightly more gap power in his fourth season in the professional ranks. He's up to 29 doubles on the campaign, good for second place in the International League.