Newman (groin) was activated from the 60-day injured list Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
The 28-year-old began the season as Pittsburgh's starting shortstop but has been sidelined since late April with a strained groin, and prospect Oneil Cruz was promoted and claimed the starting role in his absence. Newman is expected to fill a utility role now that he's healthy and should see most of his playing time at second base and shortstop. He hit .250/.308/.375 with eight RBI, four runs and a stolen base in 14 games prior to the injury.
