Pirates' Kevin Newman: Runs against Reds
Newman went 2-for-5 with an RBI and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 11-4 win over Cincinnati.
The two steals equal the number he'd totaled over his last 33 starts and give him eight on the year. Newman also broke out of a mini-slump Tuesday - he had slashed .195/.250/.220 in his prior 45 plate appearances. After batting leadoff exclusively in June, he's hit first in eight July games and seventh in his 15 other starts. Newman's hit .313 with six homers and a surprising .785 OPS in his rookie campaign.
