Newman went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Friday's 6-1 win over the Brewers.
His poor start (.180/.196/.220) continues, but despite his struggles, Newman has started each of the team's last six games. He's posted a 94 percent contact rate, but he's hitting line drives (6.4 percent) less than ever. Because the team likes to move versatile Erik Gonzalez around the infield, it's likely Newman sticks in the lineup at short. Cole Tucker remains in Florida working on his offensive approach, leaving a path for Newman to find his game with Pittsburgh.