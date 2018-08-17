Pirates' Kevin Newman: Sees field Thursday
Newman made his MLB debut Thursday, playing shortstop in the ninth inning against the Cubs, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Manager Clint Hurdle said the natural shortstop could see time at both middle infield positions. "We've got a very, very good defensive shortstop (Adeiny Hechavarria) in play right now with major league experience," Hurdle said. "Whether it's a double switch, whether there's an opportunity to pinch hit, whether we have to put another shortstop out there or it's a day game after a night game, there's different opportunities that will present themselves." Pittsburgh is set to play against multiple southpaws during the next week, making it likely Newman will get a start. Prior to his recall, he hit .336/.383/.483 in 143 at-bats versus lefties in Triple-A.
More News
-
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Promoted to Pittsburgh•
-
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Records cycle in five-hit effort•
-
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Strong season continues•
-
Pirates' Kevin Newman: On short list for recall•
-
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Reassigned to minors•
-
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Increasing positional versatility•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...