Newman made his MLB debut Thursday, playing shortstop in the ninth inning against the Cubs, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Manager Clint Hurdle said the natural shortstop could see time at both middle infield positions. "We've got a very, very good defensive shortstop (Adeiny Hechavarria) in play right now with major league experience," Hurdle said. "Whether it's a double switch, whether there's an opportunity to pinch hit, whether we have to put another shortstop out there or it's a day game after a night game, there's different opportunities that will present themselves." Pittsburgh is set to play against multiple southpaws during the next week, making it likely Newman will get a start. Prior to his recall, he hit .336/.383/.483 in 143 at-bats versus lefties in Triple-A.

More News
Our Latest Stories