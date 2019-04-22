Pirates' Kevin Newman: Set for rehab assignment
General manager Neal Huntington said Sunday that Newman (finger) will likely begin a rehab assignment this week, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Newman, who is returning from a laceration on one of the fingers on his right hand, is expected to play multiple different positions during the rehab assignment and will have his throwing monitored carefully while in the minors. Huntington suggested that the Pirates will "see where we are in two weeks" when referring to Newman's rehab assignment, making it likely that the 25-year-old won't be activated until early May. Though the Pirates will be missing Erik Gonzalez (collarbone) for at least the next two months, Newman might be in line for a utility role once back with the big club if highly touted prospect Cole Tucker continues to perform well as the interim starter at shortstop.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Injury replacements
If you made it through a weekend filled with injuries unscathed, consider yourself lucky. If...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Yankees have Judge reinforcements
There's no replacing what Aaron Judge brings to the field for the Yankees or your Fantasy lineup....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 5 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start