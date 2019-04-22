General manager Neal Huntington said Sunday that Newman (finger) will likely begin a rehab assignment this week, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Newman, who is returning from a laceration on one of the fingers on his right hand, is expected to play multiple different positions during the rehab assignment and will have his throwing monitored carefully while in the minors. Huntington suggested that the Pirates will "see where we are in two weeks" when referring to Newman's rehab assignment, making it likely that the 25-year-old won't be activated until early May. Though the Pirates will be missing Erik Gonzalez (collarbone) for at least the next two months, Newman might be in line for a utility role once back with the big club if highly touted prospect Cole Tucker continues to perform well as the interim starter at shortstop.