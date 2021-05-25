site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Sitting Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Newman is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game agains the Cubs.
This figures to be just a day off for Newman, as he's been a consistent presence in Pittsburgh's lineup during the Pirates' first 46 games. Cole Tucker will start at shortstop.
