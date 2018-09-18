Pirates' Kevin Newman: Situated on bench
Newman is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Royals.
Newman has started five of the last six games at shortstop, slashing .421/.400/.474 with three RBI over that stretch. He'll give way to Jordy Mercer up in the middle in this one, but the rookie is expected to see the lion's share of opportunities at shortstop down the stretch.
More News
-
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Will play in last month•
-
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Makes fourth straight start•
-
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Gets start against Atlanta•
-
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Sees field Thursday•
-
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Promoted to Pittsburgh•
-
Pirates' Kevin Newman: Records cycle in five-hit effort•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...