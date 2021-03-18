Newman is 9-for-14 with a 4:0 BB:K in Grapefruit League action.
Since returning from a hamstring injury two games ago, he has three hits in six at-bats. Newman struggled mightily in 2020 with a .224 batting average in 156 at-bats, but he posted a .308 mark in 493 at-bats in his rookie campaign. While he doesn't feature the glove that his competitors for the shortstop job have, like Erik Gonzalez and Cole Tucker, his bat plays much better. He played nearly as much second base (20 games) as shortstop (23) last summer, so he could slide over to the right side of the infield, especially if the team eventually trades starting second baseman Adam Frazier.
