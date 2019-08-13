Newman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored to help the Pirates to a 10-2 victory over the Angels on Monday.

The 26-year-old checked in with his first long ball since July 6, touching up Jose Suarez with a second-inning solo shot. Newman hasn't provided much power this season (this was just his seventh homer in 329 at-bats) but he's emerged as a solid contributor in other categories, as he's hitting .304 with a respectable .347 on-base percentage, and has also chipped in with 10 stolen bases in 15 attempts.