Newman went 1-for-4 with a grand slam Tuesday against the Reds.

Newman took Lucas Sims deep in eighth inning for the first home run of his career. While he hasn't shown much power upside, he's hit well this season and has started five of the team's last seven games as a result. He's taken advantage by recording at least one hit in all five contests. While Newman's .333/.400/.486 line is likely to come down, he's making the case to overtake the struggling Cole Tucker as the team's starting shortstop.

