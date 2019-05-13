Newman will make his first major-league start at third base Monday against the Diamondbacks.

Newman has made eight starts at shortstop and four at the keystone this season, but he'll move to the hot corner Monday, with Jung Ho Kang (side) heading to the shelf and Colin Moran struggling to find his swing. Newman is batting .344 with three extra-base hits and five RBI through 14 games in 2019.

