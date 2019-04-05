Newman made his first start of the season at shortstop Thursday, going 0-for-3 with an RBI groundout.

Fellow shortstop Erik Gonzalez has started four of the team's first five games, keeping Newman mostly tied to the bench. Gonzalez's play has been up and down, however, and Newman could work his way into the mix. The 2015 first-round pick has also practiced with the outfielders, a move that could increase his versatility.