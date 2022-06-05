Newman (groin) has started running Sunday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
He is eligible to return June 26 and it seems like that could be achievable. The Pirates have deserving young middle-infield options in Diego Castillo and Tucupita Marcano, so it remains to be seen how much Newman will play once healthy.
